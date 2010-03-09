Juelz Santana Looking For Eminem Collabo

When Eminem announced his return to the game and followed it up with the release of Relapse, the result has been a domino effect as everyone is looking to have their hands on the Detroit rapper.

Recently teaming up with Lil Wayne for “Drop The World”, Eminem now has a target on his back as the other half of the I Can’t Feel My Face duo, Juelz Santana, wants his opportunity with Slim Shady.

Reporting to UStream, the Harlem native spoke on wanting to collaborate with Em on a track that was recorded earlier that featured himself and Wayne.

“Eminem is my N***a, seriously, that’s what I been trying to get on the ‘Rap Cemetery’ with me and Weezy, Eminem because he puts N***as in the rap cemetery for real.”

Highlights for Mathers have included stealing the show during the 2009 BET Cypher alongside Black Thought and Mos Def along with standing victorious against Drake, Kanye West and Wayne, Weezy on two occasions.

Point being, there have been a lot of bodies building in Em’s rap graveyard. Watch yourself, Juelz.

“ Em, holla at me, get at me, what’s up? I’m here. That’s the only n*gga I really, you know, that I’ll get on a UStream or anywhere like, ‘Yo, I need to holler at Em.’ I f**ks with Em hardbody, matter of fact, I might have to call Weezy up and have him connect the dots for me. They just put that little nice f**king ‘Drop The World’ on you…”

Well, before dropping the world, how about having that Reagan Era mixtape drop.