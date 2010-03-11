Common Speaks On “Just Wright” Movie, Trailer Released [Video]

Common is continuing his reign as Chi-Town’s resident multi-talented, lyrically gifted Hip-Hop artist.

In between prepping for his next album, reportedly scheduled to drop sometime this year, Common is brushing up on his acting skills.

As previously reported Common landed his first lead role working alongside Queen Latifah in “Just Wright”, a romantic comedy about a basketball star (Common) that falls in love with his physical therapist (Queen).

Excited about the May 14 release date for his new film, Common took to his personal blog to say,

“I’m very very excited for ya’ll to check out the new Just Wright trailer. I really dig it and can’t wait for it to come out May 14. (It’s my first lead ya’ll!) Check out my hoopin skills and let me know what you think.



Common also says that in between working on his film career he’s working with G.O.O.D. music head, Hip-Hop producer No I.D. and writing the pilot to a TV show.

“I’m writing now and working with No I.D. and I’m also working on a pilot for a tv show that deals with wrongly accused convicts. It’s really a concept that shows the way their life is after jail. Keep me posted on what ya’ll think of the movie.”



Very interesting.



Check out the trailer for “Just Wright” below.