Bone Thugs Prep New Album & National Tour

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have reunited after a 10 year hiatus to release their highly anticipated reunion album Uni5: The World’s Enemy and announce their 34-date promotional tour.

Bone Thugs, who haven’t recorded an album as a group since their 2000 release BTNH: Resurrection; is promising fans that they will get a dose of the old Bone Thugs, but also a taste of the new and improved vets, who have come to do one thing…give fans great music.

“With the contributions we have made through songs, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will live forever in music.” Krayzie said in a statement. “We’ve made our mark in history and to me that is the most valuable thing.”

The group will launch the tour on March 24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and plan to touch down in various cities in the Northeast and Midwest before winding the tour down in Phoenix, Arizona on May 2nd.

In addition to kicking off a tour, the group has also announced that the Uni5: The World’s Enemy, will hit store shelves on April 27th.

As a group, Bone has sold over 30 million records. Label woes, incarceration and drug use plagued the group for years, but Layzie Bone is confident the group is stronger than ever.

“You go through things to make you stronger. All your obstacles, all the things you go through that don’t seem positive at that particular time are only to get you ready for your next phase of life.”

For show and ticket information, log onto www.bonethugsnharmony.com/

Tour dates for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s nationwide tour are listed below:

Wed Mar 24 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

Thu Mar 25 Milwaukee, WI Eagles

Fri Mar 26 Sauget, IL Pop’s

Sat Mar 27 Chicago, IL Congress

Sun Mar 28 Cleveland, OH HOB

Mon Mar 29 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Wed Mar 31 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls

Thu Apr 1 Columbus, OH Newport

Fri Apr 2 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Sat Apr 3 Lancaster, PA The Chameleon

Mon Apr 5 Boston, MA Middle East

Tue Apr 6 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Wed Apr 7 State College, PA Mezzanine

Thu Apr 8 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

Fri Apr 9 Wilmington NC The Rox

Sat Apr 10 Charlotte, NC Amos Southend

Sun Apr 11 Charleston, SC The Music Farm

Tue Apr 13 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

Wed Apr 14 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Thu Apr 15 Orlando, FL Firestone

Fri Apr 16 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheatre

Tue Apr 20 New Orleans, LA HOB

Wed Apr 21 Dallas, TX HOB

Thu Apr 22 Houston, TX HOB

Fri Apr 23 San Antonio, TX Scoutbar

Sat Apr 24 Austin, TX Emo’s

Mon Apr 26 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Tues Apr 27 Colombia, MO The Blue Note

Wed Apr 28 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s

Thu Apr 29 Kansas City, KS Harrah’s

Fri Apr 30 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre (Englewood)

Sat May 1 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre

Sun May 2 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Mon May 3 Tuscon, AZ Rialto Theatre