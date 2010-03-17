Ice Cube Preparing For War Against Fellow West Coast Rappers?

Along with Jay-Z, a lot of older rappers have been catching some flack as they keep pushing releases and new albums trying to represent for their collective states and bring them back to the prominence when they happened to be in town.

Since Ice Cube announced his album, I Am The West, the likes of Crooked I, Glasses Malone and Bishop Lamont have reportedly had some words stating that Cube needs to just let the new school handle things.

It was rumored that Crooked sent a message to Cube saying we were on to the next and just let 96 stay there and allow the 2010 artists to ride in the driver’s seat.

Apparently, Cube doesn’t take such words lightly, and felt as though he needed to school the new generation through his blog.

“What’s up with these local MC’s in L.A. who keep disrespecting me? They’re just mad cause I don’t f**k with they wack-a**. They ain’t on my level, why should I waste my time. I don’t even remember ever meeting these clowns or even being in the same room with any of ’em. They can’t make a name for themselves so they need help from the O/G’s. I refuse the throw’em a life line. f**k’em. It ain’t my job to make nobody famous. And for the record, I ain’t scared of no n***a. Especially, no rappers….seriously people.”

He also spoke on the idea that old rappers don’t belong in the Hip-Hop ring anymore.

“Age-ism in rap? Age-ism is everywhere folks. In the work place, in sports and of course in hip-hop. We are a out with the OLD in with the NEW world. But as we go through life we realize NEWER ain’t always better. We find ourselves saying, “Back in the day, bah, bah, bah….” All young MC’s should route for old MC’s to have long careers. If you play us out, what kind of future do you have in hip-hop when you get 40?”

As an OG in the game and one that has created many opportunities, the actor/rapper kept it simple for the new generation that feel the need to comment on his return.