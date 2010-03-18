Jay Rock Responds To Ice Cube’s Disses

jayrock WATTS UP WIT ICE CUBE TALKIN KRAZY ABOUT NEW WEST N***aS.IF HE GOT A PROB WIT 1 OF US HE SHUD SAY R NAME N STOP BN SCARED 2 CALL A N***a OUT

As reported earlier, West Coast OG rapper Ice Cube had some unkind words for some new school artists in the West. Although he didn’t drop any names, the message was placed out there for any rapper to interpret whatever way those chose.

Apparently, up and coming rapper Jay Rock, who is also part of the XXL Freshman Class of 2010, didn’t take too kindly to the words spoken by Cube and has felt the need to speak up in class and let the teacher know he needs to start pointing fingers and naming names.

TO ME HE TALKIN BOUT ALL OF US IF HE DIDN’T SAY A NAME. THAT’S HOW THE WEST GOT F**KED UP IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Never one to show disrespect to someone that helped in paving the way for the new generation of the West, Rock still feels as though the rapper is attacking the whole West movement and needs to come forth and address those that his words are for.

ON SOME REAL STUFF I AINT NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH CUBE OR NONE OF THE OG N***aS. BUT IF HE SAY NEW WEST IM PART OF THAT.

He adds that he has created his own lane and made his own opportunities so don’t think that he would ever be one to ride the coat tails of another.

YALL KNOW AINT NO N***a STAMPED ME. I DON’T NEED NO N***a. ALL I NEED IS A MIC MY HOOD MY FANS AND THIS BIG A$$ GUN.

Not really sure exactly how the West was won, but this is exactly how the West has continued to keep catching those L’s and kept that losing streak alive.