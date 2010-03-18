Drake Won’t Give Up On Sade Collaboration

“I personally feel like we could have done something amazing.”

Disappointment is a feeling that many are forced to face, but persistence can always be the key to success.

After essentially being shut down on her request to Sade for a collaboration for his debut album Thank Me Later, Drake is still fighting to get the songstress for the future.

Although slightly deterred, the Canadian rapper stated that he might have been a little overzealous when he made the statement, but also believes that Sade isn’t fully aware of his potential and will see it once he drops.

During an interview with MTV, the Young Money member talked more on his aspirations for that mash up.

“I don’t think she really knows who I am, really, my genre of music. I put it out there. It was more of a hopeful thing. It was a very early stage where I was at when I said that I was hoping. One day. Maybe after this album comes out.”

By him making bold statements such as that, to Sade even, Drake is only serving to set himself up for even greater expectations once the project finally drops.