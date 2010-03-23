Diggy Simmons Signs To Atlantic Records

Diggy Simmons, the son of 1/3 of the legendary Run DMC, has officially made moves to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

Just a day after his 15th birthday, Rev Run’s son has inked a deal with Atlantic Records.

Buzz for the aspiring rapper first began in December when he released his The First Flight mixtape.

Following that things rose to new heights after he released the video for “Flow Stupid”, a remake of Nas’ “Made You Look.”

Now with the ink barely dry on the paper, the teenager tweeted the good news saying,

“Taking a tour of the Atlantic offices… This is real surreal right now, its official! Real thankful just takin it all in!”

His older sister Angela took a picture of the big day, showing Hip-Hop’s new problem child signing on the dotted line.

Congratulations to Diggy! We can’t wait to hear more of your new material!