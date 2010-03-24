Jay Rock Sets The Record Straight On Ice Cube

Like I said [on Twitter] all I need is my mic, my fans, my hood and this big a#% gun on my side and I’m good to go…”

Jay Rock, the future of Cali and the West Coast, is once again expressing his distaste for comments made by O.G. rapper and Hip-Hop pioneer Ice Cube.

As previously reported Cube wrote a blog entry dissing the younger generation of rappers from his Cali home team saying that they weren’t “on his level” causing Jay Rock to retaliate on Twitter, asking him just who exactly he was talking about.

Now the leader of the New West is setting the record straight on the looming drama.

In an interview with XXL, Jay Rock still says there’s no beef between the two and reaffirms that he doesn’t need a co-sign from Cube because he’s got everything he needs; his mic, his fans, his hood and of course, his big a** gun.

There’s no hard feelings or beef between me and Ice Cube. I just take it personal when somebody says f*#k us [the new West]. I’ve worked extra hard to get to where I am and I’ve done it with no co-sign from no one and I’m not looking for a co-sign from Cube or any other rapper. Like I said [on Twitter] all I need is my mic, my fans, my hood and this big a#% gun on my side and I’m good to go…..

Going into further details, Jay says he felt entitled to speak his mind and call Cube out because of his upbringing in the Cali projects. According to him, he was taught to never hold his tongue.

“Yeah, I was calling him out. I wanted him to say who he was talking about instead of making it look like he could’ve been talking about all of us new rappers. It’s a lot of people that’s hot about what he said but I guess I was the only n*#%a that felt the need to speak out about it. Where I’m from in the NG’s [Nickerson Gardens housing projects] we don’t bite our tongue. We was taught by our O.G.’s to call a n#%ga out on whatever.

Jay also made sure to fire some shots at the people who claim he’s doing things for attention. Calling them d*#k riders, he says he’s a Cube fan himself and already has all the attention he needs from magazine covers to music videos.

“Let me clear this up for all the Ice Cube package riders who feelings got hurt… I’m really a Cube fan and I know he paved the way for n*#%as like me. In my comments I never dissed him. I’m not looking for no attention in that way. I’m on the cover of XXL right now and I’ve been in every other magazine out. I’ve had videos on BET and MTV so attention is not what I’m looking for from this. To be real, it’s the same thing he was on when he was coming up. Shyte, the name of his group was “N*#%as With Attitude.” They spoke up on whatever they was feeling. So why is it so wrong when I say something? But I don’t need no verse or no co-sign because I’m already on, champ, and I got crazy bars!”

Jay’s a funny dude. For the last time: He don’t need no co-sign, he’s got crazy bars!

He’s not gonna tell you again! Ha…