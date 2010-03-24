50 Cent Set to Direct First Music Video For Tony Yayo

When a rapper has been in a career where he/she has taken direction from another fo so long, it is only a matter of time before they try and learn how to do for his/her own.

Rappers such as Kanye West and Dr. Dre have already had their hand in directing music videos as West worked on Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” and Dre on Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Was The Case”. The next to step up to the plate and sit in the director’s chair is G-Unit general Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Fresh off the release of the digital album Gun Powder Guru, Tony Yayo is now dropping a remix sequel, which will be for free download, titled GP2: The Remixes and Jackson will be in charge of the visuals for the single “Obama” according to the tracklisting.

Jackson has to have had some background on videos as he has released countless independent videos and dropped a visual for almost every track off of his sophomore album The Massacre.

Going from the title of the track, let’s hope that weapons aren’t included this time around, but who knows how things will pan out when handled by 50.