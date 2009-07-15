Beenie Man Joins Brookland Entertainment With Lil’ KIm

Reggae/dancehall veteran Beenie Man has landed a joint-venture deal with New York-based label Brookland Entertainment/Universal Republic. Known for classic hits like “Dude,” “Who Am I,” “Girls Dem Sugar,” and “King of the Dancehall,” the Kingston, Jamaica native, born Moses Davis, will continue his near 30-year music career with Brookland, a decision he says he’s proud of.

“Being signed to a major label, you lose creative control,” says Beenie Man. “I wanted to join forces with Eric Nicks because of his track record in the business. My company, MD Entertainment, will provide the music and Brookland will work their magic. It’s as simple as ABC. No politics. Let’s make good music and make the fans happy.”

Beenie’s first release on Brookland is The Legend Returns, his 19th studio album, due out this fall. The album features the single, “Gimmi Gimmi.”

“Beenie Man’s signing with Brookland is yet another example of major artists choosing independent labels over the majors because of the better treatment they receive at the indie companies,” says Brookland president Eric Nicks. “We look forward to extending Beenie’s incredible music legacy well into the next decade.”

Recording dancehall music as a child, Beenie Man got his first major deal with Virgin Records in 1998. A few years later, he released the album Art & Life, which earned him a 2001 Grammy for ‘Best Reggae Album.’ Over the years, Beenie has worked with artists such as Janet Jackson, Wyclef Jean, and Mya.

The prolific artist will celebrate his 30-year music anniversary this year with a star-studded concert in Kingston featuring Rick Ross, Hurricane Chris, Heavy D and more.

In addition to Beenie Man, Brookland is home to artists Lil’ Kim, West Coast crooner LeMarvin, soul diva Yolanda Renee, and producer/singer August Rigo. Next month, the label will release a compilation album, Brookland Entertainment Presents: Independence Declared featuring tracks from their roster.