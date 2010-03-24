WIRED Links

The Atlanta Post: “Straight From Hughes’ Mouth: Radio One Founder Kills Financial Rumors Once & For All” Read Here
Bossip: “Pure Comedy: Fabolous Goes Hard On Natalie Nunn’s Loud Mouth And Her Jay Leno Chin Via Twitter ” Read Here
Idolator: “10 Things Ludacris’ Chick Does That Your Chick Wishes She Could Do” Look Here
Complex: “Young Money: Diggy Simmons’ Greatest Footwear Moments” Look Here
Bossip: “The Results Are In: Good Ole Matthew Knowles Is Officially The Baby Daddy” Read Here
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED