Lloyd Banks Delivering Sequel to Debut Album

Sometimes when an artist has begun to lose his/her way and his/her album releases aren’t being received by the listeners as well as they used to be, it might be time to start from scratch and reestablish a foundation.

With Raekwon dropping Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. 2 and Capone-N-Noreaga getting ready to deliver The War Report II, sequels are slowly beginning to become a trend as it sets the challenge to be better than the original.

In the process of rebuilding from the downfall after 2006s Rotten Apple, Lloyd Banks has begun to reintroduce himself and recently made the announcement that he will be dropping The Hunger For More 2.

Lloydbanks HFM2!!! Coming soon!!!

Still riding on the heels of “Beamer, Benz, or Bentley” and the building success from the smash single, Banks looks as though he will be stepping outside of 50 Cent’s shadow and leading a new movement for himself and the G-Unit camp.

Unfortunately, the rumored album is still without a release date, but the rapper has assured the fans that his return will come over the summer.

Pitting himself against other big contenders like Jeezy and T.I., in regards to album releases, the Punchline King must have something up his sleeve when he finally steps back into the arena.