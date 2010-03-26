The L.O.X. Link to Unleash New Freestyle

With all of the talk about a new album from the rap trinity known as The L.O.X., many may be starting to doubt the actuality of the project coming to the light.

Discussion with Sheek Louch, Jadakiss and Styles P has only led the media in circles as they have touched on the fact that an album is coming, but no details as to exactly when people can expect it or even a teaser track to build anticipation.

Joining Consequence on “Whatever U Want”, the trio has finally linked together to bring a track for the trio alone to lay waste to and show fans they haven’t lost a step over Fat Joe’s latest.

“Slow Down L.O.X. (You’re Killin Em)”

So…did the L.O.X. just DEBO the beat from Joey Crack and take it hostage as their own? Seems like it.

If this is any indication of what’s to come from the rap group, the ten year wait might actually be worth it for New L.O.X. Order.

