50 Cent Paid $75,000 For One Word

Hate him or love him, one thing that can be said about Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the fact that the rapper has become his own enterprise and knows how to generate money from any direction he chooses.

Recently, Jackson appeared at a British club, a new nightspot called Bamboo in Liverpool, England. Clearly a fan of his image, the men behind the scenes offered the rapper an array of goodies to persuade him to appear such as free champagne along with two women that would stay by his side for the duration of the night.

The rapper was able to make bank and receive $75,000 for his services, but 50 didn’t actually perform at the nightclub. The payment came after 50 uttered the word “Hey” to the fans at the club, in which he promptly returned back to his crew, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

How powerful does a person have to be to get almost $100K just to say what’s up?

According to a source, “It was the most blinging night ever. People though 50 Cent might perform a track or two, given his massive fee, but he just greeted the crowd with ‘Hey’ and got back to his two personally requested ladies, who were lavishing booze on him.”

Well, looks like 50’s piggy bank just got a little heavier.