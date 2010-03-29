Flesh-N-Bone Arrested On 12-Year Old Assault Charge

Things are already off to a rough start for the Bone Thugs and Harmony reunion as according to published reports Flesh-N-Bone was arrested Sunday (March 28) at a concert in the group’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Flesh-N-Bone, whose real name is Stanley Howse, was arrested on 12-year-old charges that he roughed up his mother with a gun.

Witnesses say police shut the concert down just before midnight, after police state they were spotted by Howse who had reportedly tried to invite audience members on stage to slip out of police site.

Sheriff’s spokesman John O’Brien says Howse was wanted on domestic violence and felonious assault charges. The rapper is accused of striking his mother with a gun in 1998, leaving a 1-inch gash on her head.

Court records do not list an attorney for Howse and as of press time he had not yet been released from jail.

The group is scheduled to play at The Vogue nightclub in Indianapolis Monday evening at 8 p.m.

As previously reported, Flesh was released last June after serving nearly 10 years for threatening acts that included the use of explosives and an AK-47.

Bone Thugs next album, Uni5: The World’s Enemy, which will feature all five original members, is scheduled to be released on April 27th.