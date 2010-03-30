Jay-Z On “Detox” and Single Dropping Soon?!?!

It seems as though every time everyone is throwing in the towel and have essentially given up on looking forward to Dr. Dre’s third official album, Detox, the doctor continues to find ways to make people jump back on the bandwagon.

Courtesy of credible source, Michael Yo, there is word that Dr. Dre was able to feature Jay-Z on a track for the “upcoming” project.

And just when everybody STOPPED caring about a new album, this has to happen.

On top of that, the actual record should come soon as it is expected to drop within the week and that Interscope records has been heavily excited about the collaboration.

itsMichaelYo: Look for it this week New Jay Z and Dr Dre!!! Can’t wait : )



Whenever a man must resort to a smiley face, it must be something that is worth the wait. For those who were curious, Michael Yo is featured on E! News and The Daily News along with being a radio personality on station Y100 in Miami.

The track is rumored to be an “uptempo” cut and might serve as Dre’s first single. The title, however, has yet to be released.

So…does this mean that Detox might have the potential to actually drop in 2010? While the news might have placed Dre back on the radar for some fans as something to look forward to, seeing is believing, so show and prove.