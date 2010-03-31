Suge Knight Involved In A Car Accident and Loses Teeth?/ Still Suing Kanye West

Suge Knight has missed another court date, but this time he has a reason.

According to published reports, Knight missed his scheduled court appearance for a lawsuit he filed against Kanye West in Miami, due to a car accident.

Suge’s lawyer Marc Brumer told the Miami New Times that Suge Knight’s accident was so severe that he actually lost his front teeth.

“He was in a pretty serious car accident,” Brumer said. “He lost a couple of teeth, he’s in pain, and he can’t speak.”



The former Death Row Records’ head honcho is suing Kanye West and The Shore Club over a 2005 shooting during an event West hosted at the South Beach hotspot.

“He’s a very adept businessman,” Brumer continued as he spoke about Suge. “He’s a mess, but he’s sharp. Nobody likes Kanye West anymore. Even though he’s still selling millions of records, everybody’s sick of him.”

The above stated lawsuit stems from an incident in which Suge was shot in the femur and had to undergo surgery. Knight is claiming that West is responsible for his medical bills and a $135,000 diamond earring that was allegedly stolen from him during the brawl.

