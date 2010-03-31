Eminem Bracing Fans For “Relapse 2”, D-12’s Bizare Sheds More Insight

Eminem has decided to give fans a teaser regarding the pending release of his highly anticipated album Relapse 2.

The teaser which came on March 29 via Twitter, where Em’ tweeted his first line in over a month.

“Some big news coming soon”

The short statement has fans and critics alike speculating that the “news” is surrounding his album.

Further adding to speculation, D12 member Bizare tells Hip-Hop Wired that fans can expect an Eminem album soon.

“We have been working with Eminem in the studio,” Bizare said, “We just finished up this song called “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” we are playing with the title but it is really going back to the roots of real Hip-Hop.”

With all of the hints being dropped lately regarding Relapse 2 and Dr. Dre’s Detox, fans are already dubbing 2010 as the year of Aftermath.