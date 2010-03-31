Slaughterhouse Unleash A Slew Of New Heat In Preparation for Upcoming Solo Projects

“I just f**ked that beat in the a**.” –Royce Da 5’9”

With the movement starting back in 2009, the rap quartet known as Slaughterhouse were able to set the bar high on lyricism and future expectations for rappers.

Since dropping their self-titled album back in August 2009, the group has yet to lift their boots from the necks of Hip-Hop and any competition that would dare challenge.

The recent barrage of new tracks coming from the camp, individually, will surely give a glimpse into what is coming from their upcoming solo projects and leave fans anticipating the next group album.

Joell Ortiz – “Project Boy”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/joell_ortiz-project_boy1.mp3

Joe Budden – “Un-Thinkable” [Freestyle]

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/joe-budden-unthinkable.mp3

Crooked I – “Sittin Sidewayz” [Freestyle]

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/crooked-i-sittin-sidewayz-freestyle.mp3

Royce Da 5’9” feat. Crooked I and Bun B – “Nobody F**king With Us”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/nobody-fuckin-with-us.mp3

Expect verses from Ortiz and Budden on “Nobody F**king With Us” once The Bar Exam 3 drops in April.

After Nickel led the charge with the release of Street Hop, the other members are closely behind with Joe Budden’s The Great Escape, Joell Ortiz’ Free Agent and Crooked I’s Million Dollar Story are all on the horizon and expected to drop in 2010.

