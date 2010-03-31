AZ Returns to Classic With “Do Or Die 2”

New York must be starting to jump on this sequel bandwagon when it comes to album releases.

First Raekwon, then Capone-N-Noreaga and now rapper AZ looks to be revisiting his own classic debut with the upcoming release Do Or Die 2.

Already starting to put in heavy work, it has been reported that the rapper has reached out to producers such as L.E.S., Buckwild, Pete Rock and D.R. Period, who were all the original team for the original album.

Looking to infuse sounds of the new age, he is also looking to get help from Kanye West, Dr. Dre, DJ Toomp, GZA and even wants to refuel the magic in rapping with Nas.

Those checking for an update on the tape can visit AZ’s newly launched Web site, HeyAz.com, which will promote his new releases along with other projects he is working on.

Along with providing updates, AZ stated that artists will have the opportunity to distribute their own music through his new site.

“There are two types of people in the world, trend-setters & trend-sweaters,” AZ stated.

Check out for Do Or Die 2, which is slated to hit shelves over the summer.