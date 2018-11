Big Boi is back with Def Jam as Hip-Hop Wired previously reported and will debut his new single “Shutterbugg” live tonite at 8:30 at http://www.ustream.tv/bigboi.

Daddy Fat $acks will holla at his fans tonight live from Jimmy Hendrix’s former studio Electric Lady and also give more deatils on his solo album, Sir Lucious Left Foot: Son Of Chico Dusty.”