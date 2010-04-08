HHWIRED Exclusive: Yo Gotti Speaks On Disproportionate Drug Sentencing Laws [Video]

The Pyrex King recently made a stop through the ATL on his Live From The Kitchen Tour.

Kicking it with Hip-Hop Wired, he discussed his feelings about J Records handling his upcoming major label release as well as his views on the the new drug laws and sentencing disparity between crack and cocaine possession.

Peep More Of Hip-Hop Wired’s Exclusive Coverage Of Yo Gotti After The Jump!!! [More]

HHWIRED Exclusive: Yo Gotti Drops “Cocaine Muzik 4” And Preps J Records Debut

Live From The Kitchen Tour Dates

Thursday April 8, 2010 Club Plush—Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday April 11, 2010 Club Destiny—Orlando, Florida

Friday April 16, 2010 Venue TBA—Jackson, Mississippi

Saturday April 17, 2010 Mobile Civic Center—Mobile, Alabama

Friday April 23, 2010 Akron Civic Center—Akron, Ohio

Saturday April 24, 2010 Hara Arena—Dayton, Ohio

Sunday April 25, 2010 Municipal Auditorium—Nashville, Tennessee

Saturday May 1, 2010 Venue TBA—Memphis, Tennessee

For More Info on the tour, click here: http://www.livefromthekitchentours.com/

