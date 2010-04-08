Capone-N-Noreage Unleash “The Reserves”

As months are passing progressively faster, the time is soon near until the return of Capone-N-Noreaga is finally official.

Looking to drop their sequel, The War Report 2, on June 15, the assist from their new CEO Raekwon has allowed the duo to drop the latest cut from the upcoming project.

“The Reserves” feat. Raekwon

Along with the release of the track, fans can expect a music video to accompany the single, which will be dropping in the near future.

