Gucci Mane Cops Plea Deal, Faces 39 Months

Gucci Mane, who copped a plea deal in a charge for gun possession, now faces 39 months behind bars.

It’s more than likely that the Trap House rapper won’t be getting out of jail until late 2016, this according TMZ.

Gucci pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 13) to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A maximum 10-year prison-stint is attached to the charge. Thanks to Gucci’s plea deal, however, he’s only expected to face some 39 months, minus 10 months credit for time served.

The rapper’s been locked up in his native Atlanta since September 2013, after cops apprehended him for carrying around a loaded handgun (and marijuana).

Gucci will officially be sentenced later this Summer, in July.

Photo: WENN