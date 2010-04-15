UPDATE: Eminem Changes Album Title; Release Date Revealed

As earlier reported, the Hip-Hop world went into quite a frenzy when rapper Eminem tweeted that there was no longer a Relapse 2 on the way.

All of the work on recent collaborations and crushing his fellow rappers on features was beginning to seem like it was for no reason if there was no actually project to match the lyrical headlock Em placed the game in.

There is hope, fortunately, as the album is STILL coming out, just under a title that seems to be more fitting, according to Eminem. Originally Relapse 2, the album has been renamed Recovery.

It even received a release date, as fans can “expect” the project to drop on June 22.

Speaking more on the album, the rapper discussed why he had a change of heart and what happened while recording new material.

“…as I kept recording and working with new producers, the idea of a sequel to Relapse started to make less and less sense to me, and I wanted to make a completely new album. The music on Recovery came out very different from Relapse, and I think it deserves its own title.”

As mentioned before, Em will have his first trip on a Just Blaze production and will also take a crack on some of the new generation of producers including Dj Khalil and Boi-1da.

With a more suitable title and an actual release date, let’s hope that Marshall can stick to his schedule and start delivering music.