Well, it seems that Mr. Jayceon Taylor actually has the ability to come through with what he says.

Shortly after the drop of his street single “It Must Be Me”, Game follows up with the highly anticipated “400 Bars” for every Hip-Hop fans listening pleasure.

Grab a chair, though, there’s a feeling this might be take awhile.

“400 Bars” [Download]

UPDATE: Please rappers, NO MORE “Exhibit C”.