T.I. Announces Title, Release Date For New Album

T.I. is back in the headlines today and making a groundbreaking announcement to fans eager to pick up The King’s new project.

As previously reported Tip released the trailer to his “Fawk A Mixtape” mixtape courtesy of DJ Drama and his Gangsta Grillz series and now he’s announcing the name of his next studio album as King Uncaged with a scheduled August 24th release date.

No word yet on who’s featured on the project but we’ll keep you updated.

I guess Tiny wasn’t lying when she said he was back.

