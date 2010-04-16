Jay-Z Sues Baseball Player David Ortiz Over “40/40” Club Copyright Infringement

Roc Nation Mogul and Brooklyn bred emcee Jay-Z and his business partner Juan Perez are suing Red Sox DH David Ortiz for copy right infringement.

According to a Reuters report “they [Jay-Z and partner Juan Perez] have accused Ortiz of trading on the fame, value and goodwill of their name through his club Forty/Forty and its website, http://www.fortyforty.net, which they say has caused their business ‘marketplace confusion and damage.'”

Jay-Z, along with his business partner Juan Perez are accusing the Sox slugger of naming his Dominican Republic nightclub after an already established chain of nightclubs owned by the mogul. The report went on to cite language in the lawsuit that indicated Ortiz had full knowledge of Jay-Z’s club, as he had visited it several times.

Jay-Z and Juan Perez own clubs in New York City, Atlantic City and Las Vegas and have plans to open further venues in Tokyo and Macau all named “40/40.” Ortiz’s club, located in his native Dominican is named “The Forty/Forty Club.”

As of press time neither side had a comment, but you can’t blame Ortiz for trying.

