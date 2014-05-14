Jennifer Lopez On Jay Z & Solange Incident: “You Have To Take The High Road” [VIDEO]

Jennifer Lopez will soon have the honor of being christened the first woman to receive Billboard’s Icon Award, but first she stops by Shade 45 to have her morning tea.

While kicking back with Sway in the morning, J.Lo discusses outbidding Diddy for Fuse TV, being the first artist to have a No.1 album and No.1 movie in the same week (JLo and Wedding Planner), and her upcoming recognition as the first woman to receive Honorary Icon at the Billboard Awards.

Heather B, who also picked Lopez’s brains on how she remains humble, asks the multitalented entertainer to chime in with her thoughts on the Jay Z and Solange debacle.

“In this business, you have to take the high road,” said J.Lo. “With what happened in that elevator, they thought they were having a private moment and they weren’t, unfortunately. But, at the end of the day, you gotta know that that’s part of this business, that people are going to be interested in those things. And at the end of they day, we’re all human, we all fall down, we all make mistakes, we all have moments of not being perfect […] in those moments you just have to take the high road, be honest, and take responsibility.”

Watch below as Jenny from the Block talks about her new single “First Love,” and more. AKA hits stores June 17.

Photo: WENN