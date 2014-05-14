Michael Jackson ft. Justin Timberlake – “Love Never Felt So Good” [VIDEO]

As the summer approaches, music lovers know that there will be at least one certified toe-tapper to groove to in Michael Jackson’s posthumous single “Love Never Felt So Good,” featuring Justin Timberlake. Today, we receive a visual to accompany the track.

The treatment serves as both a homage to the late singer and an old fashioned good time for viewers. Timberlake and a host of dancers recreate some of MJ’s greatest moments with a modern twist to the uptempo production.

“Love Never Felt So Good” appears on Jackson’s new album, Xscape, which dons production from the likes of Timbaland, Rodney Jerkins, and more. Fans can stream the entire body of work guilt-free here. Peep the video for the captivating tune below.

Photo: Vevo