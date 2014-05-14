Jay Z & Solange Fight Footage Sold For $250K

We figured that whoever sold TMZ the footage of Solange trying to go Ong-Bak on Jay Z made a pretty penny, but not this much. According to reports, after being shopped for five days, the black and white video sold for a cool $250,000.

The elevator where it all went down was at the Standard Hotel, and needless to say they are taking the security violation seriously.

Reports the New York Post:

Meanwhile, bosses at The Standard were desperately trying to track down who leaked the surveillance tape to TMZ for up to $250,000. “This was being shopped for five days to the highest bidder,” said a source who confirmed the tape was sold for $250,000. The Standard has hired Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer, who is investigating who shopped the tape. “There are only a handful of people who’d have access to that tape,” our source said. “The Standard owns that tape.” But, “Once it was out, Jay Z’s people felt they couldn’t control it. They were reluctant to try and publicly fight this.”

We’re guessing that it was a security guard and he or she probably quit or got a new gig. Or he or she is sticking with the gig until the heat dies down.

Meanwhile, Jay Z and Solange were spotted shopping for jewelry. So there’s that.

Photo: TMZ