Hit-Boy ft. HS87 – “Grindin’ My Whole Life” [VIDEO]

Hit-Boy is all about the betterment of his HS87 clique these days and that’s apparent based on his past few song releases. Today, he places a spotlight on the crew’s individual parts in a treatment for his posse track “Grindin’ My Whole Life.”

Here, an average day in sunny California is re-imagined in an array of scenarios, as Hit-Boy trades verses with Audio Push’s Oktane and Pricetag, B Mac The Queen, N. No, and Kent M$ney. The clip also marks the first time we’ve seen the Grammy winning producer’s father, Big Hit, who was incarcerated until recently.

Visually speaking, Hit-Boy clearly took notes during his time with G.O.O.D. Music. In scenes where there’s two people on screen, one moves as slow and syrupy as the instrumental while the other’s motion is standard. It looks a lot better than it sounds.

Peep the official video for “Grindin’ My Whole Life,” due to appears on HS87’s upcoming We The Plug album, below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: WSHH