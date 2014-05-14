Jay Z, Beyonce & Drake Lead BET Awards 2014 Nominations

BET announced the nominees for the network’s BET Awards 2014 and Jay Z, Beyoncé and Drake lead the list with five nominations a piece.

Hova and Drizzy will be battling in the “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” category along with Future, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé is up for the “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist” award and scored two nominations in the “Video of the Year” slot for “Partition” and “Drunk In Love” along with her hubby. Drake, who was a no show last year, is also up for video of the year with “Worst Behavior.”

Worth noting, acts up for “Best New Artist” are Ariana Grande, August Alsina, Mack Wilds, Rich Homie Quan and ScHoolboy Q.

In total there 20 categories for the BET Awards 2014, which will are live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 29 at 8pm ET on BET.

“This year’s nominees represent the best of the culture,” said BET President of Music Programming and Specials Stephen Hill via a press statement. “It’s great to see our talented new artist’s right alongside our more beloved ones with long careers. We appreciate our BET Awards nomination committee, over 300 strong, for their efforts and congratulate all the nominees.”

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Janelle Monáe

Jhené Aiko

K. Michelle

Rihanna

Tamar Braxton

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

August Alsina

Chris Brown

John Legend

Justin Timberlake

Pharrell Williams

Best Group

A$AP Mob

Daft Punk

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

TGT

Young Money

Best Collaboration

August Alsina f/ Trinidad Jame$ – I Luv This

Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – Drunk In Love

Drake f/ Majid Jordan – Hold On (We’re Going Home)

JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – Holy Grail

Robin Thicke f/ T.I. & Pharrell Williams – Blurred Lines

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – My Hitta

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Angel Haze

Charli Baltimore

Eve

Iggy Azalea

Nicki Minaj

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – Partition

Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – Drunk In Love

Chris Brown – Fine China

Drake – Worst Behavior

Pharrell Williams – Happy

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Chris Brown

Colin Tilley

Director X

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

Ariana Grande

August Alsina

Mack Wilds

Rich Homie Quan

ScHoolboy Q

Best Gospel Artist

Donnie McClurkin

Erica Campbell

Hezekiah Walker

Tamela Mann

Tye Tribbett

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Gabrielle Union

Kerry Washington

Lupita Nyong’o

Oprah Winfrey

Best Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Forest Whitaker

Idris Elba

Kevin Hart

Michael B. Jordan

YoungStars Award

Gabrielle Douglas

Jacob Latimore

Jaden Smith

KeKe Palmer

Zendaya

Best Movie

12 Years a Slave

The Best Man Holiday

Fruitvale Station

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Subway Sportswoman of the Year

Brittney Griner

Lolo Jones

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Subway Sportsman of the Year

Blake Griffin

Carmelo Anthony

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Centric Award

Aloe Blacc – The Man

Jennifer Hudson f/ T.I. – I Can’t Describe (The Way I Feel)

Jhené Aiko – The Worst

LiV Warfield – Why Do You Lie?

Wale f/ Sam Dew – LoveHate Thing

Best International Act: Africa

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Mafikizolo (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Toofan (Togo)

Best International Act: UK

Dizzee Rascal

Ghetts

Krept & Konan

Laura Mvula

Rita Ora

Tinie Tempah

