Jay Z, Beyonce & Drake Lead BET Awards 2014 Nominations

BET announced the nominees for the network’s BET Awards 2014 and Jay Z, Beyoncé and Drake lead the list with five nominations a piece.
Hova and Drizzy will be battling in the “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” category along with Future, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé is up for the “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist” award and scored two nominations in the “Video of the Year” slot for “Partition” and “Drunk In Love” along with her hubby. Drake, who was a no show last year, is also up for video of the year with “Worst Behavior.”
Worth noting, acts up for “Best New Artist” are Ariana Grande, August Alsina, Mack Wilds, Rich Homie Quan and ScHoolboy Q.
In total there 20 categories for the BET Awards 2014, which will are live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 29 at 8pm ET on BET.
“This year’s nominees represent the best of the culture,” said BET President of Music Programming and Specials Stephen Hill via a press statement. “It’s great to see our talented new artist’s right alongside our more beloved ones with long careers. We appreciate our BET Awards nomination committee, over 300 strong, for their efforts and congratulate all the nominees.”
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Janelle Monáe
Jhené Aiko
K. Michelle
Rihanna
Tamar Braxton
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
August Alsina
Chris Brown
John Legend
Justin Timberlake
Pharrell Williams
Best Group
A$AP Mob
Daft Punk
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
TGT
Young Money
Best Collaboration
August Alsina f/ Trinidad Jame$ – I Luv This
Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – Drunk In Love
Drake f/ Majid Jordan – Hold On (We’re Going Home)
JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – Holy Grail
Robin Thicke f/ T.I. & Pharrell Williams – Blurred Lines
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – My Hitta
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Angel Haze
Charli Baltimore
Eve
Iggy Azalea
Nicki Minaj
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – Partition
Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – Drunk In Love
Chris Brown – Fine China
Drake – Worst Behavior
Pharrell Williams – Happy
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Chris Brown
Colin Tilley
Director X
Hype Williams
Best New Artist
Ariana Grande
August Alsina
Mack Wilds
Rich Homie Quan
ScHoolboy Q
Best Gospel Artist
Donnie McClurkin
Erica Campbell
Hezekiah Walker
Tamela Mann
Tye Tribbett
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Gabrielle Union
Kerry Washington
Lupita Nyong’o
Oprah Winfrey
Best Actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Forest Whitaker
Idris Elba
Kevin Hart
Michael B. Jordan
YoungStars Award
Gabrielle Douglas
Jacob Latimore
Jaden Smith
KeKe Palmer
Zendaya
Best Movie
12 Years a Slave
The Best Man Holiday
Fruitvale Station
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Subway Sportswoman of the Year
Brittney Griner
Lolo Jones
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Subway Sportsman of the Year
Blake Griffin
Carmelo Anthony
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Centric Award
Aloe Blacc – The Man
Jennifer Hudson f/ T.I. – I Can’t Describe (The Way I Feel)
Jhené Aiko – The Worst
LiV Warfield – Why Do You Lie?
Wale f/ Sam Dew – LoveHate Thing
Best International Act: Africa
Davido (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Mafikizolo (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Toofan (Togo)
Best International Act: UK
Dizzee Rascal
Ghetts
Krept & Konan
Laura Mvula
Rita Ora
Tinie Tempah
