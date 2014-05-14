Dame Dash ft. Jim Jones & Smoke DZA – “Don’t Be Scared” [LISTEN]

We’re not mad at Dame Dash’s reawakening on the Hip-Hop tip — pause, as he would say. After talking cash money ish on the Sen City-assisted “Flip,” the former record executive returns with the encore on “Don’t Be Scared,” featuring Jim Jones and Smoke DZA.

Within the song’s opening moments, it’s clear that this is a Harlem affair. “I wish I could rap,” Dame says at one point, but that’s what his brethren are for. Kushed God kicks the door open with slick rhymes, while Jones spits like an OG over some sinister production. Credit the sonic bedding to producer Ben The Glorious Bastard.

Overall, this has been a big day for the Dipset family, as Cam’ron and A-Trak’s new visual for “DipSh*t” broke the Internet. And this is only the beginning as the gaudy rapper plans to drop a new EP each month.

Stream “Don’t Be Scared” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

