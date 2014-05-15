CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

50 Cent Talks Summer Jam, Steve Stoute, & More [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

50 Cent has a big few weeks ahead of him as he preps his Animal Ambition album for a June 3 release. But before then, he’ll have a chance to make waves in his hometown of New York City as the headliner at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2014.

Fif briefly discussed his plans for the annual concert, as well as having a conversation with Steve Stoute after their now infamous confrontation at Madison Square Garden, which rappers he enjoys watching, and more.

“I’m not even going to act like I don’t got a plan,” 50 said. “I’ve been already on this one, because it’s important, man. It marks those periods of time. I want the presentation to be strong.” However, the Queens rapper did cite his Summer Jam history and the way radio stations handle him overall due to past beefs with other rappers.

Let’s hope that things go down unscathed at Summer Jam this year. Hear 50 Cent speak below.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=ZmODJ1bTqGRDkvtfm7I83_qaJgxBwRxK&pbid=adf2ca2f4a994bb4b460f8f585bfedf3

Photo: Fuse

Summer Jam 2014

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close