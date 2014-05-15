50 Cent Talks Summer Jam, Steve Stoute, & More [VIDEO]

50 Cent has a big few weeks ahead of him as he preps his Animal Ambition album for a June 3 release. But before then, he’ll have a chance to make waves in his hometown of New York City as the headliner at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2014.

Fif briefly discussed his plans for the annual concert, as well as having a conversation with Steve Stoute after their now infamous confrontation at Madison Square Garden, which rappers he enjoys watching, and more.

“I’m not even going to act like I don’t got a plan,” 50 said. “I’ve been already on this one, because it’s important, man. It marks those periods of time. I want the presentation to be strong.” However, the Queens rapper did cite his Summer Jam history and the way radio stations handle him overall due to past beefs with other rappers.

Let’s hope that things go down unscathed at Summer Jam this year. Hear 50 Cent speak below.

Photo: Fuse