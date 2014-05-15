Employee Who Leaked Jay Z, Solange Fight Video Fired

The person who leaked the now infamous Jay Z and Solange, one-sided rumble in the elevator is $250,00o richer, but now out a job. The Standard Hotel has fired the staffer.

The hotel identified the employee and announced that he or she was given the boot.

“The Standard has identified the individual responsible for breaching the security policies of the hotel and recording the confidential CCTV video released by TMZ,” said representatives from The Standard per a press statement, as reported by the New York Post. “The Standard has already terminated the individual and will now be pursuing all available civil and criminal remedies. The Standard will next be turning over all available information to the criminal authorities.”

We’re going to guess that said individual’s salary was n0t anywhere near $250K. However, he or she better get a good lawyer.

Photo: TMZ