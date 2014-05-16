Action Bronson Reveals Debut Album Title

Few rappers are as entertaining or colorful as Queens rapper Action Bronson. That and his uncontested rapping ability are why many are anticipating his Warner Bros/VICE debut, which we now know is titled Mr. Wonderful.

Bronsolino made this revelation on Twitter in a very comedic way. “MY ALBUM BEEN NAMED. THE ONLY THING TO DESCRIBE ME.. MR. WONDERFUL. THATS BEEN ME SINCE I STEPPED IN THIS BULLSH*T,” the New Yorker wrote.

Hip-Hop fans have seen and heard a fair share of Bronson in recent years via a handful of guest appearances, mixtapes, EPs, and free LPs, including the critically acclaimed Blue Chips 2 collab with producer Party Supplies. That said, it’s about time that he take it to the next level. Stay tuned for an official release day. Peep the aforementioned tweet below.

Ph0t0: Instagram