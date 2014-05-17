Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Getting Married At Versaille

At this point, only Kanye West and Kim Kardashian know where they’re actually getting married. Despite reports that the couple plans to tie the knot in Florence, Italy, other sources says they will be getting hitched in Paris, France at the Palace Versailles.

Reports TMZ:

There are reports that the couple will tie the knot in Florence, Italy … in fact the Mayor’s office even went on record confirming that. But sources familiar with the wedding plans say it will absolutely take place at Versailles, following nearly a week of parties all around France. A total of 3 French kings lived there and the palace and gardens are world famous to this day.

Previously, the couple was thought to be having a dinner in Paris on May 23, before flying their guests by private jets to Fort Belvedere in Florence, where the wedding ceremony would be conducted on May 24.

No matter where it all goes down, this is one pricey wedding.

—

Photo: WENN.com