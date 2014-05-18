Jay Z & Beyonce Drop A Movie Trailer [VIDEO]

So that’s why Jay Z was spotted taking Beyoncé for a ride on a motorcycle. The couple drop a trailer for a movie that’s coming never but is a trailer for their forthcoming On The Run stadium tour.

Reports the Daily Mail:

The spectacular three-minute long clip purports to be for new film Run but has a release date of ‘coming never,’ even though no doubt after watching the trailer, most people would happily head to the cinemas to see it.

Filled with violence, car crashes and explosions the new spoof trailer no doubt cost more than most independent releases and certainly had more big names than any indy flick.

In less than four minutes, the couple managed to have cameos from everyone Sean Penn, Don Cheadle, Guillermo Díaz, Emmy Rossum, Jake Gyllenhaal, Blake Lively, Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones.