50 Cent No Show At Son’s High School Graduation

A huge milestone for any teen is high school graduation, and significant others (read: parents) are usually there to support their children during such a milestone. However, 50 Cent didn’t make it to see his son’s receive his high school diploma.

Ferrari’s 16-year-old seed made sure to put his dad being AWOL on blast.

Reports The Smoking Section:

50 Cent must’ve been too busy gossiping and creating funny Instagram videos because the rapper was a no-show at his 16-year-old son’s graduation over the weekend. Marquise Jackson graduated high school on Saturday and took to Facebook to share his frustration over his famous father being MIA. Along with a picture of him crying into his mother’s arms over Fif’s no-show…

To be fair, we still gotta hear both sides.

UPDATE: It appears that something is fishy going on with the Facebook profiles of Marquise Jackson. A user over at The Coli says that the postings made at this page by 50’s son was from a fake account. However, other Coli users have determined that the page is the official account versus this one.

