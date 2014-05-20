Who Got Next?!: 15 Former NBA Players Turned Head Coaches

The news of Steve Kerr taking over coaching duties from Golden State’s Mark Jackson signifies an interesting time in the NBA. More former players are jumping straight from court, or the broadcast booth, to the coaches box, and we highlight 10 notable people.

Some of the best head coaches of all time were mediocre players when they ran the courts in the NBA. Phil Jackson. Mike D’Antoni. Avery Johnson. They were terrific role players during their stints in the pro-league, and went on to have a different modicum of success as coaches.

Kerr is the latest NBA veteran to join the exclusive head coaches position. The Golden State Warriors and the five time NBA champion finalized a deal worth up to $25 million, and aims to capitalize on a strong showing in this year’s NBA Playoffs. “We are confident that he will be an extremely good fit for our team and our organization as we venture into the future,” general manager Bob Myers said in a statement.

Not everyone has had a definite success on the sidelines, but with that in mind, let’s take a look at other former NBA players who skipped the rungs to become a head coach. Let us know who was dope and who was not in the comments section below.

Photo: AP Photo

