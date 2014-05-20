CLOSE
Kanye West Signs Poor Sap’s Fake Air Yeezys [VIDEO]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently out in Paris making the paparazzi run around all over town. Nevertheless, Yeezy found time to sign a fan’s Air Yeezy 2 sneakers, even though they were fakes.

West acts cordial to some fans while exiting his Paris apartment along with his wife to be. As he heads to the car and make sure Kim gets in safely, one guy is heard saying he came all the way from America to have West sign his Air Yeezy 2s; in the Red October colorway no less.

The “Bound 2” rappers obliges, saying, with a smile, “These are not real, though.”

We hope this wasn’t the way dude found out he purchased a pair of bootleg kicks. If so, he lost. Badly.

KimYe is due to finally tie the knot on May 24. Check out the video below.

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

