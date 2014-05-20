Fabolous ft. Trey Songz – “Who Do You Love? (Remix)” [LISTEN]

“Who Do You Love?,” is the cardinal question on Fabolous’ latest release. Backed by DJ Mustard’s familiar production, the veteran rapper and frequent collaborator Trey Songz put their spin on YG’s club heater.

“B*tch, who do you love/ Me or Chanel,” asks Loso in the opening line of his verse. Spoiler alert: that inspires slick talk about the rapper’s dealings with women of ill repute in the industry. Trigga Trey treads the line between crooning and spitting, but his story remains the same.

Prior to releasing the full version of the “Who Do You Love? (Remix),” Fabolous dropped a visual for the cut sans Trey Songz. Stream the record below, while the clip can be seen on the following page. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram

