Watch New Footage Of Lil Wayne Catching Water Bottle Fade After Mayweather Fight

It looks like Lil Wayne had a legitimate beef when he tried to fight Marcos Maidana’s trainer after the Floyd Mayweather bout in early May. New footage shows that Weezy was clearly targeted when he got smacked upside the head with a water bottle.

Reports TMZ Sports:

Weezy — who was part of Mayweather’s entourage — was waiting in the tunnels at the MGM Grand following the May 3rd fight when Maidana’s camp marched through, celebrating as if they had won the bout.



Sources tell us … Weezy talked a little smack at the Maidana camp, saying “You guys lost. What y’all celebrating for?” … and that’s when Maidana’s trainer Robert Garcia (wearing the white baseball hat) turned around a fired a water bottle at Wayne’s head.



Weezy was FURIOUS — and tried to go after Garcia … until another member of Mayweather’s camp grabbed him and held him back.

We still would be wary of scrapping with a guy who trains pro fighters, though.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: TMZ Sports