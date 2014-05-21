Fabolous Involved In Car Accident In Queens

Fabolous was involved in a serious car accident this morning (May 21) in Queens. The rapper was riding in an SUV that got into a collision with what looks like a semi-trailer truck on the Van Wyck Expressway. Everyone involved in the accident appears to be okay, according to Fabolous, who relayed what happened via an Instagram post. Said Fab:

Good Morning IG…I just survived a car accident on the Van Wyck in Queens, NY. I wanna Thank God for not only letting me walk away with a few bumps & bruises but also for letting my driver Ruben & the two truck drivers involved walk away alive also. This was my 1st time being in a car accident. It’s a very shocking experience & may change my outlook on how fast things can happen & you’re put into a life threatening situation. Live, Love, & Celebrate Life.#Blessed

The picture the Brooklyn rapper shared showed the semi perpendicular to the highway and a Cadillac Escalade with a crumpled front end. That everyone was able to walk away from the accident uninjured is a blessing indeed. Check out the photo on the flip. — Photo: Instagram

