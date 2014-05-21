K Camp ft. 2 Chainz – “Cut Her Off” [VIDEO]

K Camp hasn’t field tested in the sense of delivering a full-length album, but he’s a solid choice for a hit single these days. That said, he debuted a visual for his 2 Chainz-assisted cut, “Cut Her Off,” from the rapper’s In Due Time EP.

Camp could have 99 problems, but this clip shows what, or who for that matter, isn’t one. The chorus itself is reassurance that the Georgia rapper doesn’t have a problem severing ties with women if and when possible.We see him getting an earfull from his lady friends in a range of scenarios, but he clearly gives a f*ck less that your average joe.

The Hair Weave Killer assists with a witty verse during the most civil scene in the treatment, which is all around entertaining.

For more from K Camp, we suggest that you check out In Due Time via iTunes. Peep the official video for “Cut Her Off” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube