Cap 1 ft. 2 Chainz & OJ Da Juiceman – “Anywhere” [VIDEO]

If there’s a parcel to be delivered, Cap 1 is the man for the job. At least that’s the case in his visual for “Anywhere,” a track featuring 2 Chainz and OJ Da Juiceman that debuted back in March.

“Got a plug, I can get it anywhere,” Cap chants over the booming Chill Go Hard production. Meanwhile, seemingly everyone lays eyes on what’s inside of this bag of goods, besides the viewers. But whatever it is, the TRU Records rapper and company keep it with them at all times until the final transaction is made. The whole scenario is almost reminiscent of how “Jules Winnfield” handled delivering the mysterious briefcase in Pulp Fiction.

“Anywhere” appears on Cap 1’s Clock Werk mixtape, which can be found right here. Stream the new video for the cut below.

—

Photo: MTV