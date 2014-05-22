Exclusive: Future Reflects On Newborn Son’s Birth

Future proved that album promotional runs, scheduled appearances, tours and the like have no bearing on the predictability of a rap star’s life. Hip-Hop Wired spoke with the rapper at a “BACARDĺ Loud & Untameable Live” event in Brooklyn on Tuesday, May 20, a day after his wife-to-be Ciara gave birth to their nine-pound baby boy.

Why Future was the marquee act on a show billed to celebrate 112th anniversary of Cuban Independence Day — in the hipster capital of Williamsburg no less — isn’t quite beyond us. His music is damn entertaining, we’re sure he was offered a pretty penny to perform, and his contractual obligation had to be the determining factor for him showing up despite the given circumstances.

But it was clear that Future wasn’t completely dialed in during our brief conversation for apparent reasons. “Man you don’t ever have a chance to take it all in, because everyday is a new day,” said the rapper, referencing the birth of his son Future Zahir Wilburn. “It’s a blessed situation. It’s all a big blessing.”

Future, a father of four, isn’t used to having hoopla surround the birth of one of his children. However, this social media age puts everything in a scope, including his newborn son’s eclectic name.

“I just wanted him to be me, but at the same time, give him his own identity,” explained Future about his son’s the first and middle name combination. “But at the same time, me, Future, I believe that I’m setting the standards for how he should be in life. And just being able to go above and beyond even my expectations. It’s always the future to look for something new.”

Towards the close of our talk, he spoke on whether he wants little Future to follow in his footsteps. “I’m gonna let it come to him however it comes. If he wants to be a lawyer, I’m gonna stand behind it 100 percent,” the Atlanta native said.

Future’s performance at Brooklyn’s Weylin B. Seymour’s locale is a preview of what’s to come, as he embarks on the Honest Tour on May 23. Again, this has to be flustering for someone processing the joy of having a child, but as a man and provider, we’re sure that he’s up to the task.

Photo: 10.DEEP