Kanye West Headlining Jay Z’s Budweiser Made In America Festival In Philadelphia

Jay Z and the Budweiser Made In America Festival will be including a diverse number of acts in Philadelphia including DJ Cassidy, YG, Danny Brown, De La Soul, Chromeo, J. Cole, Pharrell Williams, and Steve Aoki. The headliners are Kings of Leon and Kanye West.

Today (May 22), the MIA Festival revealed the line up on Instagram and Twitter via 3D Neon posters that were created by artist Rizon Parein. The third annual festival will be bi-coastal this year; going down in Philadelphia and Los Angeles over Labor Day Weekend.

Other acts on the Philly bill include Baauer, Cut Snake, Vacationer, Kongos, Will Sparks, Grimes, Cherub, Spoon and Girl Talk. One early confirmed act for the Los Angeles bill is Roc Nation’s DJ Mustard.

“The whole reason why we do this is because this festival represents this generation’s best live performers that have made it in America,” said Brian Perkins, VP of Budweiser, of the Jay Z curated festival.

The Budweiser Made In America Festival goes down August 30 and August 31 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Grand Park in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, respectively. Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation and Live Nation Mobile app.

