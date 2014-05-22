TDE, John Mayer & More To Invade Budweiser Made In America Festival In LA

Right on cue, Budweiser followed up this morning’s announcement of the Made In America Festival’s Philadelphia lineup with a the corresponding list of artists taking the stage at the inaugural Los Angeles setting.

The southern California city’s Hip-Hop scene will be well represented, as Hit-Boy, DJ Mustard, YG, Nipsey Hussle and TDE’s Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and Kendrick Lamar will hit the stage. Group newcomers SZA and Isaiah Rashad will also join their partners in rhyme. Other prominent rap acts include XXL Freshman Chance The Rapper and hometown legends Cypress Hill.

But with this lush list of MCs came sacrifices. Sans rap acts, the LA headliners are Imagine Dragons and John Mayer. Other prominent acts outside of the Hip-Hop sphere include Steve Aoki, Sublime (with Rome Metric), Rise Against, and Weezer, just to name a few.

The festival invades Grand Park in downtown LA on August 30-31.

Peep the full list below and let us know which city has the better bill in the comments.

Photo: GQ